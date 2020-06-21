MONTECALVO, SR., RONALD S.
71, of North Providence, passed on June 18, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Betty E. (DiDonato) Montecalvo. He was the son of the late Saverio J. and Margaret A. (Crosta) Montecalvo.
He was the cherished father to Ronald S. Montecalvo Jr. and his wife Holly (Rego) of Moosup, CT, Joseph M. Montecalvo and his wife Sheri (Rego) of Moosup, CT, Anthony R. Montecalvo and his wife Nicole (O'Reilly) of Cranston, and Domenic A. Montecalvo and his wife Gina (Andriole) of Johnston. He was the proud grandfather of Rylee, Tyler, Tenley, Logan, and Tryston Montecalvo of Moosup, CT, Chace Montecalvo of Cranston, and Sofia, Isabella, and Domenic Montecalvo Jr. of Johnston. He was the treasured brother to Patricia M. (Montecalvo) Magnusson her husband Martin of Maine and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Ron graduated from North Providence High School in 1966 and received an architectural degree from Roger Williams College. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1966-1970, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam-Red Horse Units 555 and 554.
After Vietnam, he worked as a union bricklayer in Foxboro, MA. He went on to become a Construction Superintendent, Project Manager, and Senior Project Manager for various Companies, one of which was Morse Diesel International, where he was a Senior Project Manager on the Providence Place Mall. Ron retired in 2018.
Ron was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He loved motorcycles, billiards, watching WE TV, spending time with his family, friends, and cruising.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Burial with military honors in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery will be private. Calling hours Monday 4-8 pm in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence. Social distancing and occupancy restrictions will apply.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health, Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.