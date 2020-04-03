|
|
Santos, Ronald
Ronald Santos, 80, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, passed away on Friday, March 20th, 2020, surrounded by family at Hope Health in Providence. Ronald was born in Pawtucket on December 01, 1939 to Anthony B. Santos and Elvira Ribeiro Santos. He graduated from Pawtucket West High School and served in the US Army during the Korean war. He married Iolanda Santiago Silva on July 1st, 1967. Ronald worked as a machinist specializing in hydraulics until his retirement and enjoyed computers, electronics and motorcycles.
Ronald is survived by his wife Iolanda, his children, Kevin and his wife Carolyn, Dennis and his wife Stephanie and Eva and her husband Eddie, 9 grandchildren, his siblings, Edward Santos, Joseph Santos, Henry Santos, Nancy Hilton and Betty Wood.
Ronald is preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother David Santos.
Due to the current circumstances a memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2020