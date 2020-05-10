Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Siravo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Siravo Sr.


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Siravo Sr. Obituary
Siravo, Sr., Ronald
JOHNSTON, RI- Ronald J. Siravo, Sr., 79, passed away on May 4, 2020.
He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 14, 1940 a son of the late William and Jennie (DeStefano) Siravo
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Louise E. (Renzi) Siravo; his daughter, Deborah Sorensen and her husband, Larry of Holden; son Stephen of Smithfield, brother William and sister-in-law Carol of Smithfield and sister Nancy Hayes and brother-in-law Michael of Bristol, 4 grandsons, 2 grandaughters, 2 great granddaughters and a great grandson, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his son and namesake, Ronald J. Siravo, Jr. and his sister Barbara.
Arrangments are in the care of Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, Worcester. Please visit: www.callahanfay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -