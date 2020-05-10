|
Siravo, Sr., Ronald
JOHNSTON, RI- Ronald J. Siravo, Sr., 79, passed away on May 4, 2020.
He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 14, 1940 a son of the late William and Jennie (DeStefano) Siravo
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Louise E. (Renzi) Siravo; his daughter, Deborah Sorensen and her husband, Larry of Holden; son Stephen of Smithfield, brother William and sister-in-law Carol of Smithfield and sister Nancy Hayes and brother-in-law Michael of Bristol, 4 grandsons, 2 grandaughters, 2 great granddaughters and a great grandson, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his son and namesake, Ronald J. Siravo, Jr. and his sister Barbara.
Arrangments are in the care of Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, Worcester. Please visit: www.callahanfay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020