We are sad to announce that on November 10, 2020, we had to say goodbye to Ronald A. Stabile Junior. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Ron passed on in St. Pete Beach, Florida at the age of 61. He was encircled by his loving wife and family.

Ron was born March 24, 1959, in Providence, Rhode Island to loving and supportive parents, Angela (Ialongo) Calvey and the late Ronald A Stabile Sr. He was blessed to have Bob Calvey as his step-father.

He was married to Stacey (Creamer) Stabile. Stacey and Ron had renewed their vows at the Cathedral of St. Jude's Church in St. Pete Beach December 6th, 2019, and would have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year.

Ron graduated from Rhode Island College with a Business degree and quickly advanced as an accomplished businessman.

In his earlier years, Ron started his first foray into entrepreneurship as the successful owner of Joseph's restaurant in Rhode Island before running his own company, Stabile and Associates. He worked at MetLife, Blue Cross of Rhode Island, and was Senior Vice President at Starkweather & Shepley's Insurance Brokerage. Ron accomplished so much through hard work, honesty, optimism, compassion, and a warm smile.

Ron was involved in the community in many ways, through Rhode Island mentoring programs and Holy Apostles teen ministry youth group, as an adult leader, as well as supporting the RI blood bank as a regular donor. He was a member of the Aurora Civic Association and a member of the Warwick Country Club.

Ron was a gentleman in every sense of the word, he was courteous, caring, and always made his primary focus helping others. He touched many lives in very positive ways and his faith in Christ was very important to him and the way he lived life. Ron retired to his dream of St. Pete Beach with his wife, Stacey, and enjoyed driving his corvette, white sand beaches, beautiful sunsets, and quality time with good friends and loving family.

Ron was passionate about everything he did and one passion was his love of riding his motorcycle. He traveled most of the United States with his close friends and shared many stories and amazing pictures of his adventures. He loved football and was an avid fan of the New England Patriots. He loved music and had embraced his health and started to enjoy Yoga.

Ron leaves a legacy of love and integrity. He will be missed every day but we will have the wonderful memories of a devoted husband, father, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to all to help us through the days ahead.

In addition to his mother Angela Calvey and wife Stacey, he is survived by his beloved son Ronnie III, brother, Stephen and wife Loren, nephews, Luke and Michael, niece Stephanie, and nephew Nicholas D'Errico as well as his beautiful dog Mia.

He is predeceased by his Father, Ronald A Stabile Sr.

A Funeral Mass will be live streamed from Saint Jude's Church on Monday, November 16th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the St. Jude research hospital in honor of the deceased.



