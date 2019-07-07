|
|
FERRI, RONALD T.
86, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in France. He was the beloved partner of Jean-Pierre Borg for many years. He was born in Providence, son of the late Domenic and Frances (DiVona) Ferri. Ron graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology and New York University. He served honorably in the US Air Force before becoming a professional artist, living and working in New York City. Besides his partner, he is survived by his sisters, Gloria Aubin and Beverly LaPolla and brother-in-law Joseph LaPolla.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 7, 2019