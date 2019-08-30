|
Sorel, Ronnie
On Saturday, August 24, 2019 Ronnie Sorel, loving husband, father & grandfather passed at the age of 63 with his family at his side.
Ronnie was born on October 31, 1955 in Pawtucket, RI to Oscar and Mae (Gobielle) Sorel. He was a dedicated and celebrated 24 year employee of AAA Southern New England. On 06/18/1977 he married Brenda (Rodriques) Sorel, the love of his life and was the father of Nicholas Sorel & Sharon Martino.
Ronnie had a passion for the sea, frequently found fishing, boating and cruising with family and friends throughout Narragansett Bay. He also enjoyed cruising on his motorcycle. He was a deeply committed and loving husband, father and grandfather. Ronnie will long be remembered for his unconditional friendship, unrelenting work ethic and compromised generosity. He was known for his infectious laugh and that little twinkle in his eyes at the mention of his grandchildren. He had a kind, determined, compassionate spirit . He was always there for a friend in need. He enjoyed life.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents Oscar & Mae Sorel as well as his younger brother, Richard. He is survived by his loving wife Brenda, son Nicholas and his wife Heather and his daughter Sharon. He was the cherished grandfather of Dezmon, Leeah & Mckenna Sorel , as well as Kayden Martino. He is also survived by his three brothers, Roger, Russell and Robert Sorel. A service celebration of Ronnie's life will be held on Saturday August 31st from 5 to 8 pm at Keefe Funeral home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln RI. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2019