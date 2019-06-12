|
AMRYAN, ROSALIE M.
74, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Walter P. and Rose M. (Manzello) Amryan. She has been a resident of Warwick for 62 years. Rosalie was employed as a quality control inspector, and had worked at Rhode Island Chain, American Power Conversion, and G-Tech before retiring in 2004. She was a member of the Sparrow Point Tenants Association. She is survived by her two daughters, NettieRose Cooley and her husband, Bruce Cooley Assistant Chief WFD (ret.), and Katherine I. Wills and her husband, Howard Wills. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Kristy Rose Wills, and Ryan James Wills, and great-grandson Kairi Tobias Lloyd. She was the sister-in-law of Audrey Amryan, and the sister of the late Walter P. Amryan, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be private. Visiting hours respectfully omitted. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019