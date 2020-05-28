Home

Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery Chapel
301 South County Trail
Exeter, RI
Rosalie Olink Obituary
Olink, Rosalie,
93, of North Providence died Tuesday evening at Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Olink.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Clara (Gask) Law.
Rosalie worked as an assembler at Minelli Tool Co for many years before retiring.
She leaves a son, Eugene M. Olink; two daughters, Linda A. Kelly and Deborah J. Fera; six grandchildren, Megan, Sara, Sean, Heather, Felicia, and Valerie, and nine great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Norman Law, George Law, Betty Kollet, Elise Kirker, Mildred Dube, and Audrey Mezzanotte.
Rosalie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday morning, from 8:30 to 9:30, in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Church, 300 Westminster Street, Providence, RI 02903 in her memory would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2020
