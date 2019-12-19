|
|
BRENNAN, ROSALIND M., (BINGHAM)
85, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late John V. Brennan. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (O'Rourke) Bingham. Rosalind was employed as an activity's director at the Brentwood Nursing Home until her retirement in 1996. She was the beloved mother of Donna M. Levasseur, Mary Jo Rozzero, John F. Brennan, Thomas P. Brennan, and Greg R. Brennan; grandmother of Joseph Levasseur, Daniel, Jamie, Catherine Brennan, and the late Michael Levasseur; great-grandmother of Kensley Brennan. She was the sister of the late Thomas, James, Terry, and David Bingham. Her funeral will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Friday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to VNA of Care N.E. Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 19, 2019