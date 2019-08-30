|
LYSKAWA, ROSANNE M. (DeCUBELLIS)
66, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born in South Kingstown she was the daughter of the late A. James and Anna E. (Perry) DeCubellis. She is survived by her children Christopher Lyskawa and his wife Kerri, and Melissa Gama; her grandsons Grant and Alexander Lyskawa; her former husband Gregory A. Lyskawa and her beloved cat Ana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 10am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 4-6pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia, St, Wakefield. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2019