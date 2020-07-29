PAPA, ROSARIO "ROSIE"
85, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Pontecorvo, Italy, he was the son of the late Giovanni and Caterina "Catherine" (Carnevale) Papa. He is survived by his loving children, John Papa and his wife Tracy, and Lorraine Simmons and her husband Jesse; his grandchildren, Katie and Ryan Papa and Eva, Ashley and Eiley Simmons; and his brother, Robert Papa. He was predeceased by his sister, Ines DiSanto. Services will be private. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com
.