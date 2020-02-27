The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
9 Garden Ct.
Cranston , RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Bilodeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose A. (Imondi) Bilodeau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose A. (Imondi) Bilodeau Obituary
BILODEAU, ROSE A. (IMONDI)
102, of Cranston Passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest G. Bilodeau.
Born in Cranston she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Capace) Imondi. Rose worked for the former Outlet Company in Garden City Cranston as a salesperson for 30 years before retiring.
Rose met her beloved husband, Ernest, on the dance floor where he swept her off her feet. They enjoyed 67 years together. Rose was happiest when surrounded by her family. Her love extended to her husband's family where they shared many family events. Everyone looked forward to seeing them and enjoyed her homemade food. She became best friends with her daughter's future mother-in-law and often joked that they arranged the marriage. Rose also studied fashion design at RISD where she developed her sense of style.
She was the loving mother of Marlene A. Clarke and her husband Thomas of Vernon, CT and dear sister of the late Lee Peters, Ann MacKinnon and Fred and Anthony Imondi.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mark's Church 9 Garden Ct. Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting Hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Donations may be given to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care at 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now