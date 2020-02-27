|
|
BILODEAU, ROSE A. (IMONDI)
102, of Cranston Passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest G. Bilodeau.
Born in Cranston she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Capace) Imondi. Rose worked for the former Outlet Company in Garden City Cranston as a salesperson for 30 years before retiring.
Rose met her beloved husband, Ernest, on the dance floor where he swept her off her feet. They enjoyed 67 years together. Rose was happiest when surrounded by her family. Her love extended to her husband's family where they shared many family events. Everyone looked forward to seeing them and enjoyed her homemade food. She became best friends with her daughter's future mother-in-law and often joked that they arranged the marriage. Rose also studied fashion design at RISD where she developed her sense of style.
She was the loving mother of Marlene A. Clarke and her husband Thomas of Vernon, CT and dear sister of the late Lee Peters, Ann MacKinnon and Fred and Anthony Imondi.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mark's Church 9 Garden Ct. Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting Hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Donations may be given to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care at 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020