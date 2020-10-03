GIUNTOLI, ROSE A.
86, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. The daughter of the late Leo Bonaventure and Caroline Rose (Daniel) Bonaventure, she was born in Central Falls, Rhode Island in 1934. She moved to Cranston as a child, where she attended school, worked, and met her beloved husband, Richard Giuntoli. They were faithfully and lovingly married for 57 years, before his passing. Together they had two children: Richard A. Giuntoli of Easton Connecticut, and Linda (Giuntoli) DiPaola of Exeter RI. She also leaves behind her daughter-in-law Patricia Giuntoli, son-in-law James DiPaola, three grandchildren: Matthew, Andrew, and Amanda, and two great grandchildren: Bella and Mason, as well as her sister Margaret Paolino and husband William of Foxboro, MA, brother Ernie Bonaventure and his wife Mary Lou of Scituate, RI, the late Leo Bonaventure JR., the late Robert Bonaventure, and the late Eugene M. Bonaventure. Rose had a servant's heart, and loved her family and friends immensely. Always eager to lend a hand, and tend to others, she cared for countless people over her lifetime. In her early years, she volunteered her time to coach and mentor in various youth organizations and with sports teams. She loved to teach others, and impart wisdom. People gravitated toward her kind and gentle spirit, and fifty years of neighborhood families confided in Rose as a friend, knowing she treated everyone like family. She loved to cook for those who visited her home, and she enjoyed making candy for special occasions, or to pass along to those in need of a little extra sweetness in their life. Always willing to put the needs of others before her own, she spent a great portion of her life caring for others. She was an integral part of the lives of her family, friends and neighbors, and tirelessly cared for her mother and husband in their final years, despite her own illnesses. Rose's legacy will always remain in the hearts of her family and friends through the love she gave, and the example she showed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, October 5 at 12:30 PM. Burial will be private. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Donations can be made in her memory to VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Lane Warwick, RI 02886. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com