VESTRI, ROSE ANN-MARIE (VALLELY)

Rose was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Grace V. (Powers) and Terrence P. Vallely on August 2, 1937.

Rose passed on to her Heavenly Father on January 21, 2019. She was the sister of Terrence (Ted) P. Vallely Jr., who preceded her in death on August 29, 2018.

Rose attended Catholic school from Kindergarten through the 12th grade, graduating from St. Patrick High School in 1955. Rose then attended Rhode Island College where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and became a first grade teacher in the Providence Public Schools. Rose earned a Master's Degree from Rhode Island College, and did post-graduate work at Providence College, Salve Regina University and Johnson and Wales University. In 1967, Rose was appointed Director of Project Discovery, a federally financed program in association with Trinity Repertory Theater and the Providence School Department for 40,000 high school students.

In 1969, she was appointed Assistant Principal at the Flynn Model School in Providence. In 1971, Rose was appointed Principal for the William R. Dutemple School in Cranston, Rhode Island, where she served until her retirement in 1990.

Rose married the love of her life, John J. Vestri, in 1978. They were married for 40 ½ years. Rose and John traveled extensively including the Holy Land, Medjugorje, Ireland and Italy. They also attended the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany During her life time she was always involved in church ministries, such as a CCD Teacher, choir, President of the Rosary and Altar Society, Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Retreat Co-coordinator, Life in the Spirit, Cursillo and Birth Choice of the Desert (a pro-life ministry in CA). Rose and John coordinated the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) program for 10 years at Sacred Heart Church in Palm Desert.

Rose was the step-mom of John Vestri Jr. (Susan), Nana to Jason (Jamie), Brandon, Siena Vestri and great-grandmother of Gemma Rose Vestri and Aurora Kendal Grace Vestri. Rose was the aunt of Debra (Chris) Leavitt, Robert (Nanette) Vallely, and Diane Vallely as well as other nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Monday March 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: McAuley House 622 Elmwood Ave. Providence, RI 02907.

Rose's faith was paramount throughout her life. Her love of church, Jesus and the Blessed Virgin helped to carry her through her ordeal with two types of cancer.

