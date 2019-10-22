|
|
ASSANTE, ROSE (PISANI)
78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Mario Assante Sr. of Providence. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Philip A. and Raffaela Pisani.
Rose is survived by her loving children, Mario Assante Jr., Vera Iacampo, Debra Kennedy and her husband Ronald; cherished granddaughter Amanda Iacampo; dear brothers Nicholas Pisani and Ralph Pisani. She was the sister of the late John Pisani and Philip Pisani Jr.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday morning from 9 – 10 a.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at Eleanor Slater Hospital for their compassion and care during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 22, 2019