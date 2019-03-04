|
|
BALEMIAN, ROSE (DAYIAN)
88, passed away peacefully March 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Home. She was the wife of the late Kenneth K. Balemian. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Melkonian) Dayian.
Rose is survived by her children; son Barrie Balemian, son Bruce Balemian and wife Georgina, daughter Bethanie Tracy and husband Keith and three grandchildren, Barrie Balemian II, Brittnie Balemian and Marie Rose Balemian. She was the sister of Helen Dayian and the late Dr. Edward A. Dayian.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church 402 Broadway Providence. Burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Home, The Cove 1 St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2019