Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
ADDESSI, ROSE C. (MANZI)
99, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Addessi. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Raffaela and Angelina (Soprano) Manzi.
Rose is survived by her loving children, Carol Inderlin and Frank Addessi, both of Cranston; cherished grandchildren, Kimberly Inderlin Irwin and Ashley Elizabeth Addessi; great-grandchildren, Pvt. Justin Irwin and Alexis Rose Irwin. She was the dear sister of Pauline Finocchio, Mary Santoro, John Manzi and the late Louise Lancellotta, Lucy Marino, Julia Russo, Ann Ross, Joseph Manzi, Antonio Manzi, Domenic Manzi and Emilio Manzi. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service and burial are private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
