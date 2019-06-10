|
|
Broman, Rose Cohen Max
84, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Memorial West Hospital holding hands with her beloved husband, the late Gerald Broman, who passed away minutes after. They were married for 64 years. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Simon and Pauline (Greenberg) Cohen, she had lived in Pembroke Pines for 25 years, previously living in Warwick. Rose was a former member of Temple Torat Yisrael. She was a bookkeeper throughout her career and volunteered her skills in retirement. Devoted mother of Stephen Broman of North Kingstown and Donna Goldstein and her husband, Richard, of Bonita Springs, FL. Dear sister of Arnold Max of Brooklyn, NY and the late Lewis Cohen, Jerry Max, Irwin Max, Lee Zawatsky, Brenda Barry, and Darline Conklin. Loving grandmother of Sydney, Robert, and the late Mark Goldstein. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to any battered women's shelter or to the Remarkable Music Room & Resource Center, c/o House of Hope CDC, 3188 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886 or Camp JORI, Wakefield, RI. Shiva will be directly following the services. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 10, 2019