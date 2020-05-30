Rose (Colangelo) D'Orio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D'ORIO, ROSE (Colangelo)
105, died Monday, May 25, 2020. Widow of Francesco "Frank" D'Orio. Mother of Annette Piscopiello and the late Carol D'Orio, grandmother of Donna-Lee Wilson and Brenda-Lee Leone. Funeral service was private. For obituary please see www.andersonwinfield.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Annette and family, So sorry for your loss. I remember Rose so well sitting on the front stairs, her and Frank would always wave hello to us kids as we walked by. She was so kind. RIP Rose.
Linda Annaldo Grant
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved