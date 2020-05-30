D'ORIO, ROSE (Colangelo)
105, died Monday, May 25, 2020. Widow of Francesco "Frank" D'Orio. Mother of Annette Piscopiello and the late Carol D'Orio, grandmother of Donna-Lee Wilson and Brenda-Lee Leone. Funeral service was private. For obituary please see www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on May 30, 2020.