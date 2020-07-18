KRIKORIAN, ROSE D.

Maiden name Azadoohi Ayrassian, was born on June 21, 1921 in Providence and died at the age of 99 on June 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH. Her parents had emigrated from Turkey to the US in advance of the Armenian genocide. She had a happy marriage to Thomas (Kaurken) D Krikorian for 62 years until his death in 2009. She is survived by her half-sister Lucy Golden of Beaufort, SC, two sons Robert Krikorian of Cincinnati, OH and Thomas Krikorian of Patton, CA, and her daughter Sharon Krikorian of Chatham Center, NY. She has two grandchildren, David and Ellen Krikorian of Cincinnati, OH.



