De RESTA, ROSE (Di RAFFAELE)

98, formerly of Cranston, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich. She was the wife of the late Joseph Pugliese and the late Phil De Resta. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Amelia (Albanese) Di Raffaele.

Rose was co-owner of J.P. Enamel Company for ten years retiring in 1978.

She was the mother of Jo-Ann Rotondo (Robert) of North Kingstown and Marie Pugliese of Providence; grandmother of Robert Rotondo, Jr. of North Kingstown, Christopher Rotondo of North Scituate, Gina Ciano of North Kingstown, Joseph Lamy of Providence and the late Rose Marie Cunningham; great-grandmother of nine; sister of Gloria Muro of Cranston, Armando Di Raffaele of Johnston, John Di Raffaele of FL and the late Gaetano Di Raffaele and Elena Colardo; and beloved aunt of Tom Muro of Cranston.

Her funeral was private.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or Saint Elizabeth Home, 1 St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818.

Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019