Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Rose H. (Duffy) Barrie RN

Rose H. (Duffy) Barrie RN Obituary
BARRIE (Duffy), ROSE H. RN
81, of Cranston, passed away peacefully, September 20, 2019 at the Scandinavian Home, Cranston. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Matthew T. Duffy Sr. and Rose H. (Robertson) Duffy. Mrs. Barrie was a Registered Nurse at the Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston, before retiring. She was a graduate of CCRI and was a volunteer for the Casey Family Services. Rose is survived by her beloved children, Debra Blair and her husband David, Terri Plumley and her husband William, Avis Trigg and her husband Steven, Patricia Blair and her husband Brian, Pamela Marchetti and her husband David and Christine Ellis and her husband David. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Matthew T. Duffy Jr. and Barbara Stanley. Her funeral service is Wednesday at 10 a.m. in 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. VISITATION Tuesday 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Scandinavian Nursing Home Activities Fund 1811 Broad St. Cranston, R.I. 02905. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 23, 2019
