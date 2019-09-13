|
|
Muncey, Rose Helen
Muncey (Morgan), Rose H., of Pawtucket, passed at her home on September 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Leon Muncey. Rose was born in Providence, a daughter to the late Ernest and Blanche (Rousell) Morgan. She worked in the Dietary office in Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket for many years.
Rose is survived by her children, Dianne Levesque of Knoxville, TN, Joyce Hayes and her husband Kenneth of Warwick, Lee Ann Codagnone and her husband Robert of Windsor, CA, Gail Anderson and her husband Eric of Douglas, MA, Marian Muncey and her husband Kenneth Renzi of Woonsocket, Paula LaBadie and her husband Richard of Pawtucket, twelve grandchildren, and one great-grandson. She also leaves her brothers Edward and John Morgan, sisters Constance Buteau, Janet Bowden and is predeceased by her brother, Ernest Morgan.
Mrs. Muncey's funeral will be held Monday at 9:00am in the MANNING-HEFFERN FUNERAL HOME, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket at 10:00 AM with her Mass of Christian Burial in the Holy Family Parish, 195 Walcott Street, Pawtucket. Her burial will immediately follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cumberland. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in the funeral home. For directions and guest book signatures, please visit manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 13, 2019