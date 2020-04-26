Home

CERBO , ROSE M. (SILVESTRI)
passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent J. (Jim) Cerbo. Born in Providence RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Filomena (Fiore) Silvestri.
One of Rose's greatest joys was to gather around the dinner table with her children, grandchildren, relatives, and friends. The Christmas Eve La Vigilia, meal of the seven fishes, was a traditional holiday event in her home.
She is survived by her loving sons, Vincent J. Cerbo and his wife Patricia of South Kingstown and Steven J. Cerbo and his wife Edythe of Warren; cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Cowart and her husband Don and Christopher Cerbo and his wife Nina; five great grandchildren: Caroline, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Maya and James. She is survived by her dear brother Nino Silvestri. She was the sister of the late Antonio Silvestri.
A mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date to which friends and family will be invited. Date and time will be posted once arrangements are final. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38101.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
