Rose M. (Waian) Ganim
1925 - 2020
Ganim, Rose M. (Waian)
94, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late George D. Ganim for fifty years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Nora (Samra) Waian.
Rose graduated from the Community College of Rhode Island and later earned a Bachelor's degree from Rhode Island College. She taught Special Education for fourteen years at Nathaniel Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket. Rose was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Blackstone Valley Retired Teachers Association, RI Retired Teachers Association and RI AFT Retirees. She was a member of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church in Pawtucket where she was active in the Ladies Society. Rose enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting, all of which she excelled at. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren, with whom she loved to gather as a family and plan family trips together.
She is survived by three children, Dr. Dimitri Ganim, D.D.S. (Susan Brush), Nora Ganim Barnes, Ph.D. (Scott Barnes), Marie Ganim, Ph.D. (Richard Kinslow); eight grandchildren, Alexandra Ganim Gummo (Christopher), Katherine Ganim Chion (Jimmy), Christine Ganim, Nicholas Barnes (Rebecca), Stephanie Jacobsen (Christopher), Matthew Kinslow (Adele), and Sara and Nora Kinslow; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Mitchell Waian of Wappingers Falls, NY and her dear friend and caregiver, Lucy Adewuji.
Services and burial with her late husband in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private. Visitation and floral tributes are respectfully omitted. Memorial donations to St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 249 High St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Marie, Richard, Matthew, Sara and Nora
Our deepest sympathy
The Moore’s

RuthAnn Moore
August 18, 2020
Dear Nora, Mitry, and Marie
Our deepest condolences on the passing of Rose. She and George will always have a special place in our hearts and prayers. She was blessed to have such a beautiful and caring family, and you were blessed to have had her for so many years. "Memory Eternal"
Charlie and Angela
Charles and Angela Abosamra
Family
August 18, 2020
To our dear friend and dentist,Dimitri;losing one’s mother is one of the darkest days of our lives.May your faith and family help you through this most difficult time.
Gerald &Odette Griffin
Friend
August 17, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Aunt Rose’s passing. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending our love and prayers. May her Memory be Eternal.
Barbara and George and family
Family
August 17, 2020
Our love, thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.
Aunt Vicki and Uncle Al Hallal
Family
August 17, 2020
Nora, Our deepest sympathies to you and your family. Sincerely, Paula and Michael Pratt
