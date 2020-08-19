Ganim, Rose M. (Waian)
94, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late George D. Ganim for fifty years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Nora (Samra) Waian.
Rose graduated from the Community College of Rhode Island and later earned a Bachelor's degree from Rhode Island College. She taught Special Education for fourteen years at Nathaniel Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket. Rose was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Blackstone Valley Retired Teachers Association, RI Retired Teachers Association and RI AFT Retirees. She was a member of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church in Pawtucket where she was active in the Ladies Society. Rose enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting, all of which she excelled at. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren, with whom she loved to gather as a family and plan family trips together.
She is survived by three children, Dr. Dimitri Ganim, D.D.S. (Susan Brush), Nora Ganim Barnes, Ph.D. (Scott Barnes), Marie Ganim, Ph.D. (Richard Kinslow); eight grandchildren, Alexandra Ganim Gummo (Christopher), Katherine Ganim Chion (Jimmy), Christine Ganim, Nicholas Barnes (Rebecca), Stephanie Jacobsen (Christopher), Matthew Kinslow (Adele), and Sara and Nora Kinslow; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Mitchell Waian of Wappingers Falls, NY and her dear friend and caregiver, Lucy Adewuji.
Services and burial with her late husband in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private. Visitation and floral tributes are respectfully omitted. Memorial donations to St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 249 High St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com