|
|
LIMA, ROSE M. (GATTA)
90, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Lima. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Clara (Giansanti) Gatta.
Rose worked as a data entry clerk for Sears Department Store for many years before her retirement.
Rose was the mother of Lorraine Borrelli of Cranston and the late Raymond Piro; cherished grandmother of Michele Mondillo and great grandmother of Giana Giordano; dear sister of Angelo Gatta and the late Laura Gatta and Evelyn Farina.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2020