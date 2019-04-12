The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Mackenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Mackenzie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose M. Mackenzie Obituary
MACKENZIE, ROSE M.
95, of Johnston passed away on Thursday, April 4th , 2019. She was the wife of the late Alexander Mackenzie, Sr. Born in Warwick she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Giovannina (Santilli) Canario. She is survived by her son Alex Jr. of Cranston, 3 grandchildren 2 great grandchildren and was the mother of the late John Mackenzie and sister of the late Pasco and Anthony Canario. Her funeral visiting hours will be held on Saturday morning from 9-10 am followed by a Funeral Home service at 10 am in Nardolillo Funeral Home 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Coventry. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now