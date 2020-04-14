|
|
O'Brien, Rose M. (Palana)
of Sykes Road, Seekonk, MA, wife of William H. O'Brien, Jr. and daughter of the late Frank and Angelina (D'Amico) Palana, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Patricia Moore in Williston, VT.
Born in Central Falls, she resided in Pawtucket and graduated from Pawtucket West High School, Class of 1951. Rose was employed as an executive secretary at Attleboro Trust Co. and Battenfeld Corp. of America.
She is survived by her husband, four children, seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Daniel and Zenaida O'Brien of Carrollton, TX, Patricia and Dr. Eugene Moore of Williston, VT, Paula O'Brien of Seekonk, MA, and William M. O'Brien of Barnstable, MA. Rose was pre-deceased by her sister, Mrs. Josephine Imbruglia, and her six brothers, Anthony, Lawrence, Louis, John, Frank and Joseph Palana. Rose and Bill resided in Seekonk, MA for over fifty years and would have celebrated their 65th anniversary in June.
Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence, will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020