Plante, Rose M.
86, of Aldrich Road, Glocester, passed on Friday May 22nd.
Daughter of the late Edgar and Alice (LaRochelle) Plante. She was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and employed with the US Postal Service.
Sister of the late Marguerite Plante and Katherine Plante. She also leaves Adrian Plante, Dolores Goerman.
Her funeral was private. Burial in Highland Park, Johnston. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For complete obit, visit andersonwinfield.net

Published in The Providence Journal on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
