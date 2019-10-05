|
|
RICCI, ROSE M. (DiPALMA)
93, of Johnston, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph A. "Trix" Ricci, Sr. Born in Providence, Rose was a daughter of the late Antonio and Angelina (Cianciarulo) DiPalma. She worked in the jewelry industry for many years, before retiring, was a member of the Manton Senior Group, and was also an avid bowler at Town Hall Lanes. Mrs. Ricci resided at the Darlington Memory Lane in North Providence for the past two years. The staff there was wonderful to Rose.
She is survived by her loving children, Carol Simonelli and her husband David of Coventry, Ralph A. Ricci, Jr. of Warwick, Michael A. Ricci and his wife Karen Shea of VT, and Russell A. Ricci of Providence. Rose was the cherished grandmother of eleven and great grandmother of seven. She is predeceased by her five dear siblings.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rocco's Church, Johnston at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 5, 2019