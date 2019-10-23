Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Rose M. (Battista) Tramontano Obituary
TRAMONTANO, ROSE M. (BATTISTA)
95, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on October 21, 2019. She was the wife of Joseph Tramontano Sr; they would have been married 72 years in November. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Concetta (DeMarco) Battista.
Rose was a loving wife and homemaker. She loved children and was a caregiver for all family members. She volunteered at Woman & Infants Hospital, knitting hats for the newborns. She sang in the church choir in St. Ann Church.
Besides her husband, her daughters Carol Jacques, and Diane Loebsack survive her. She was the adoring grandmother of Dawn Marie Tramontano, Cara Tramontano-Banspach, and David Loebsack. Great grandmother of Ethan LaRobardier, Nicholas Banspach, Emma Banspach, and Gabriel Loebsack. She was the mother of the late Joseph Tramontano Jr.
Her funeral will be held on Friday October 25, 2019, calling hours will be 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St. Providence. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park Cemetery, Warwick. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Foster Forward, 55 S. Brow St. East Providence, RI 02914
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
