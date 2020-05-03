|
GIUSTI, ROSE MARIE (DeCESARE)
91, of North Providence, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Theodore "Ted" Giusti for 68 years. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Anna (DePasquale) DeCesare.
Rose was employed as an Executive Assistant/Manager at Duffy & Shanley for many years before retiring. She was a graduate of Classical High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Bryant College.
In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her sister, Barbara Grace DeCesare of Warwick; and her brother, Dr. Daniel P. DeCesare and his wife Charlotte of East Greenwich. She was the cherished "Auntie Ro" to her many loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Rose's life will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather again. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020