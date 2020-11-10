LISI, ROSE MARIE (Caito)
99, passed away at home Sunday November 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Lisi. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Margarite (D'Amore) Caito.
She is survived by two children; Barbara Lisi Alksninis and her husband Michael and Anthony J. Lisi. She was the proud grandmother of Michael Alksninis Jr., Matthew Alksninis, Megan Alksninis, Anthony Lisi, Jr. and Andrew Lisi. She was the sister of Agnes Caito, Mary Caito and the late Frank Caito, Margie Fabrizio, Joseph Caito and Salvatore Caito.
Rose was very proud of her grandchildren, loved to speak her mind, enjoyed discussing politics, and was an accomplished baker, cake decorator and made exquisite Christmas and holiday cookies. She and her husband complemented each other in the kitchen, as she was the baker and he was the chef. At a young age, Rose was an accomplished seamstress.
Visitation will be Thursday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at "WOODLAWN " Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston. Covid protocol will be observed and masks must be worn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com