Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
8:45 AM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Peter Church
350 Fair Street
Warwick, RI
Rose Marie (Gemma) Martin Obituary
Martin , Rose Marie (Gemma)
86, of Palm Boulevard, died Friday at Scalabrini Villa surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Eugene F. Martin, Jr.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Basilio and Filomena (Monti) Gemma.
Rose Marie worked as a payroll clerk for several small businesses before retiring.
She was a graduate of Saint Xavier Academy and a faithful communicant of Saint Peter Church.
She leaves three sons, Eugene F. Martin, III and his wife Renae, Gregory T. Martin and his wife Emily, and Timothy J. Martin and his wife Kristen; two sisters, Anna Laurelli, and Josephine Ruggieri and two grandchildren, Colin S. Martin, and Ryan S. Martin. She was the sister of the late Peter Basil and Gregory Gemma.
The funeral will be held Friday, at 8:45 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. Burial will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Thursday, 4 to 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 in her memory would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
