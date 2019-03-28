|
TROTTA, ROSE MARIE (CAPACE),
91, of Johnston, passed away Saturday March 23, 2019. Born in Cranston, she was a daughter to the late Charles and Exolinda Capace. She was the beloved mother of Diane D'Ambra, Michele LeClair and Deborah Morgan. Grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 5. A mass of Christian burial will be Saturday March 30th at 10AM at St. Robert Bellarmine Church,, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial is private. For full obituary visit www.winfieldandsons.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 28, 2019