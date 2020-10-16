1/1
Rose Mary (Ryan) Taraborelli
TARABORELLI, ROSE MARY (RYAN)
88, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late William M. Taraborelli. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Cornelia (Young) Ryan. Mrs. Taraborelli worked for Artcraft Braid for many years until her retirement. Rose is survived by her loving children, Roseann Read and her husband Kenneth of Coventry, Frank Taraborelli Sr. of Cranston and Gail Scognamiglio and her husband Sabino of Cranston. She was the cherished grandmother of Holliane Slaughter, Jaime Bernard, Frank Taraborelli Jr., Vincent Taraborelli, Alexa Scognamiglio, Victoria Scognamiglio and Michael Scognamiglio, great-grandmother of Emma Slaughter and Autumn Bernard. She was the sister of the late Marie Ryan, Earl Ryan, Patricia Hawkins, Harold Ryan, John Ryan, Dorothy Lussier, Christopher Ryan and Nellie D'Ambrosca. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 17th, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Matthew's Church, Cranston, in which everyone is required to wear a mask. Her visiting hours and burial are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 6688, Providence, RI 02940-6688. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
