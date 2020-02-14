|
|
APOSTAL, ROSE MARYANN (PARENTE) RN
71, passed away very unexpectedly, but peacefully, on February 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Parente, Sr. and Olga (Marsocci) Parente.
Rose was the beloved wife of 40 years to Dr. Michael Apostal. She is survived by her daughter Nikki Apostal and daughter and husband Christina and Darrell Caron; grandsons Evan and Tristan Caron; sister and husband Shelley and Philip Matheson; brother and wife Antonio Parente, Jr. and Diana Parente; sister Alicia Carlos; sister-in-law Marianthe Cochran; plus, many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces. Rose loved her family deeply, and they loved her in return.
Rose was a graduate of West Warwick High School in 1966 as well as St. Joseph's Nursing School, Class of 1969. After obtaining her RN, Rose worked in the Emergency Room at St. Joseph's Hospital until she departed in 1976 to assume a key position of Charge Nurse. She helped Dr. Robert Gordon, a colleague from St. Joseph's, establish one of the earliest Walk-In Medical Clinics in the nation in Warwick RI.
Rose ended her career as a full time Nurse in 1981 when she left to give birth to her eldest daughter Nikki, followed shortly by her daughter Christina. Although Rose chose to stay home and raise her girls, she kept her Nursing License active, frequently volunteering as a nurse at Lincoln School which her daughters attended. Her friends and family often leaned on her as their "Resident Nurse," as she loved taking care of everyone around her.
Rose's life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Burial will be private, but Rose's family is in the process of organizing a memorial which will be open to all. This information will be communicated soon. Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2020