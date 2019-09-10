|
|
MESOLELLA, ROSE (MUSUMECI)
-Our beloved Mother passed Sunday morning, September 8th at Fatima Hospital, North Providence, RI. Born in Providence August 8, 1921, she was 98 years young at the time of her passing. She was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Domenica (Cardente) Musumeci. Rose was the wife of the late Vincent Mesolella, Sr.
Rose was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose passions in her long life were her family and cooking. She was incredible in the kitchen with the ability to make a meal the moment anyone would arrive at her door or to just stop by. Rose was her happiest when her family sat around her large dining room table to enjoy her cooking, especially her holiday meals which were beyond compare! She demonstrated her love by way of her feeding you - whether you were hungry or not! You could not leave without her packing up a "special something" to go home with! Rose prided herself in her cooking and especially her baking skills, often reflecting back to techniques taught to her by her late mother. Her chocolate cookies , filled cookies, not to mention her cheese cakes, were famous within the family and beyond!
There was no such thing as a "stranger" in Rose's home. You were either family or extended family. Everyone who entered her doorway was greeted with an inviting smile, a kiss and a warm embrace. Only one rule prevailed. "you cannot be bashful". Once at her table you immediately felt the comfort of your own home. She would delight at the sound of the words, "Oh!!! Rose, this is delicious," "Rose, this is fantastic", "Rose, Oh my God." She would light up like a Christmas tree and say, you like it,?.. Eat some more. Everyone wanted to be around Rose because she made everyone feel special. She was warm, loving, and compassionate. She never complained.
Rose was the best mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. All the neighborhood kids loved Auntie Rosie. Rose was just a nice lady, adored by her family and Loved By All.
Rose was a contributing author and a co-chairwoman of the "Tutto Bene Cookbook Series", as well as being featured several times in the local Valley Breeze for her impressive meals.
Rose and her late husband Vincent, were prior active members in the Salvatore Mancini Lodge of the Grand Lodge Order of the Sons of Italy in America, as well as being very involved with town activities, church sponsorships and support to community based events. They were also past members of the Kirkbrae Country Club. They both lived devoted to family and friends.
Rose is survived by her three loving sons. Steven (wife Cheryle) of Cranston, former state representative, Vincent J. (wife Donna) of Lincoln, with whom she resided after moving from North Providence, and Michael (wife Debra) of North Providence. She leaves behind her sisters, Lena Ferreira and Evelyn Ricci both of North Providence. Rose is also survived by her adoring grandchildren Christina Izzi, Jodi Mesolella, Rebecca Perentin, Michael J. Mesolella, Esq., Vincent Mesolella and Derek Mesolella. She was the proud great grandmother of Jack and James Ellis, Nathan and Bianca Izzi, Emerson and Beau Mesolella, Isabella Perentin and Atlas Mesolella.She was the grandmother of the late Desiree Mesolella. Rose was the sister of the late Anna Fascitelli, Catherine Warbington, Thomas, Anthony, Louis, Samuel and Armando Musumeci.
Visitation will be held Thursday morning from 9:00-11:00 AM in The CHURCH OF THE PRESENTATION, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers , donations in Rose Mesolella's memory may be made to: The Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarship, 4 Fox Place, Providence, RI 02903. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019