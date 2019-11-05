The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Rose (Soave) Olearczyk

Rose (Soave) Olearczyk Obituary
OLEARCZYK, ROSE (SOAVE)
90, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her two daughters, Janice Greene and Lori Pingitore, and three grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will precede her service on WEDNESDAY MORNING from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
