Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
179 Academy Avenue
Providence, RI
Rose P. Brock Obituary
Brock, Rose P.,
92, of Providence, passed away at home Saturday afternoon, August 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late William E. Brock.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Amelia (Mollozzi) DeLibero.
Rose was a telephone operator at Providence City Hall for twenty years, retiring in 1992. Upon her retirement, she was presented a key to the City from then Mayor Vincent A. "Buddy" Cianci, Jr. for her extrordinary work in ushering in the telephone systems at City Hall from plug in cords to computer systems. Previously she worked for New England Telephone Company for ten years.
She leaves a son, William E. Brock, III, 3 daughters, Patricia M. DeLuca and her husband Richard, Maribeth J. Brock, and Susan A. Cardillo, and three grandchildren, Stephanie A. Brock, Christine M. Cardillo, and Thomas P. Cardillo. She was a sister of the late Marie DeLibero Terry and Elvira Vicario.
She was a longtime communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, Girl Scout leader, and enjoyed traveling, gardening, and cooking, but most of all spending time with her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning, at 10:00 am in Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Avenue, Providence, to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 26, 2019
