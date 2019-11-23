Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
144 Danielson Pike
Scituate, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Pascone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Pascone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Pascone Obituary
PASCONE, ROSE
a feisty, energetic resident of Scituate, passed away on Thursday, November 21 at home. She had just celebrated her 98th birthday. She was a former seamstress and school lunch aide at Ponagansett High School. She was an active member of the Scituate Senior Center, where she was known for her coordinated outfits, her creative Halloween costumes and outlandish jokes. She was the daughter of the late Constantino and Vincenza Martellini. She is predeceased by her husband Louis (Providence Fire Department) and her four sisters Carrie DeCesare, Etta Martellini, Anna Ciampanelli and Josephine DeConti. She is survived by her daughter Paula Iacono and son Joseph Pascone; grandchildren Lauren Iacono, Julie Minkoff (Andrew) and Joseph Pascone, Jr. (Sarah). She leaves behind great grandchildren Alice Chisholm, Isabelle and Sam Minkoff and Emma Rose Pascone, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday November 26th at 9am from the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Joseph's Church, 144 Danielson Pike, Scituate. Calling hours Monday 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Scituate Senior Center Activities Fund, 1315 Chopmist Hill Rd., North Scituate, RI 02857, are appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -