|
|
PASCONE, ROSE
a feisty, energetic resident of Scituate, passed away on Thursday, November 21 at home. She had just celebrated her 98th birthday. She was a former seamstress and school lunch aide at Ponagansett High School. She was an active member of the Scituate Senior Center, where she was known for her coordinated outfits, her creative Halloween costumes and outlandish jokes. She was the daughter of the late Constantino and Vincenza Martellini. She is predeceased by her husband Louis (Providence Fire Department) and her four sisters Carrie DeCesare, Etta Martellini, Anna Ciampanelli and Josephine DeConti. She is survived by her daughter Paula Iacono and son Joseph Pascone; grandchildren Lauren Iacono, Julie Minkoff (Andrew) and Joseph Pascone, Jr. (Sarah). She leaves behind great grandchildren Alice Chisholm, Isabelle and Sam Minkoff and Emma Rose Pascone, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday November 26th at 9am from the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Joseph's Church, 144 Danielson Pike, Scituate. Calling hours Monday 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Scituate Senior Center Activities Fund, 1315 Chopmist Hill Rd., North Scituate, RI 02857, are appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 23, 2019