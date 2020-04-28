|
PROCACCINI, ROSE (GRANDE)
90, of Caporal St., Cranston, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Riverview Health Care in Coventry. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Procaccini, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Filomena (Lepore) Grande.
Rose worked for 21 years as a teller for Old Stone Bank in Olneyville Square Providence before retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Young Pannese Social Club Women's Auxillary for many years; loved to read; and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Rose was the devoted mother of Phyllis Izzi and her husband James, Joanne Medbery and her husband Keith and Louis Procaccini, Jr. and his wife Catherine, all of Cranston; cherished grandmother of James Izzi, Jr. (Ann), Daniel Izzi (Melissa), Joshua Medbery (Sydney), Brian Medbery (Melissa) and Christina Procaccini; loving great-grandmother of Deanna, Braden, Lindsay, Samantha, Rylee and Kaitlyn; and dear sister of the late Marion Schettini and John Grande.
Her funeral will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mark's Church, 9 Garden Ct., Cranston, RI 02920-5787.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020