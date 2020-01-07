|
|
LISI, ROSE S. (PONTARELLI)
95, passed away January 4, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony T. Lisi; daughter of the late Vito and Adeline (Albanese) Pontarelli; sister of the late Carmella Iannetta, Ellie Aiello, Mary Conca, Anthony, Frank and Guerino Pontarelli. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Rose was the co-owner and operator with her late husband, Anthony, of the L&I Oil Service. She was a lifelong communicant of the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Visitation and funeral will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. from the PONATRELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Graveside burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edward Food & Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020