Senra, Rose
79, passed on February 2nd surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Arthur Senra. Born in St. Miguel, Azores, the daughter of the late Manuel and Elvira (Aguiar) Paulino. She worked over 20 years for Healthtex before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Anthony Parish.
Rose is survived by her children, Arthur Senra of Cranston, Rose Marie Medeiros, her husband Jose of Pawtucket, Paul Senra of Cranston and Don Senra of Pawtucket, three brothers, Manuel Paulino, Jose DeMederios, Vidal DeMederios, a sister Stephine Cordeiro, 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Nancy McGahee, sister of the late Eduarda Faria and Estrella Ventura.
Her funeral will be held Friday, February 7th at 8:45am from the Keefe Funeral Home., Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Church, Lawn Ave, Pawtucket at 10am. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relative and friends are invited. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4pm until 8pm. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in Roses memory may be made to St. Vicent DePaul Society, 60 Turner Ave, Riverside, RI 02915. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 4, 2020