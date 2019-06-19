Home

Prata Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 722-8324
Rose Stahlbush
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
O’Neill Funeral Home
3102 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Cranston Bible Chapel
499 Hope Road
Cranston, RI
STAHLBUSH, ROSE
Rose Stahlbush, 96, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born on November 25, 1922 in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Maria (Mazza) Scalzi. Rose was a library technician and a member of the RI Civic Chorale for many years. She volunteered at the Cranston Senior Center, was an active member of the Senior Choir, and loved line dancing.
She is survived by three children, Robert Stahlbush, Stephen Stahlbush, and Sherry Ann Stahlbush Friedman; two sisters, Catherine Ogrodnik and Josephine Zinni; 12 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Mary Scalzi Taylor, Phyllis Scalzi Andrade, Adeline Scalzi Andrade, Eve Scalzi Ellinwood, Vincent Scalzi, Robert Scalzi, and Evangeline Scalzi.
Rose celebrated both her Jewish and Christian Heritage. Relatives and friends are invited to a Jewish funeral service on Friday, June 21 at 11am at the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland and a Christian funeral service at 4pm at the Cranston Bible Chapel, 499 Hope Road, Cranston. Arrangements by the Prata Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 19, 2019
