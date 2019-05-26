Home

Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aidan Church
1460 Diamond Hill Road
Cumberland, RI
View Map
ARONE, ROSE V. (PIAZZA)
79, of Terrace Avenue, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Center, Providence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of David Arone. Rose and Dave had been married for fifty-eight years.
Besides her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Cheryl Driscoll, and her husband Michael, of Foxborough, Massachusetts; two sons, David Arone, Jr. of Exeter, and Douglas Arone, and his wife Lisa, of Coventry; and seven beloved grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Anna Todd.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with the celebration of a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Tuesday, from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, or to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of R.I. 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019
