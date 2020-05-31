GENDREAU, ROSEANN (CRIMALDI)
North Providence - Roseann (Crimaldi) Gendreau, 63, of Ellen Lane, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert G. Gendreau. The loving couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on April 27th.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Rocco & Angelina (Delillio) Crimaldi. She had lived in North Providence for over thirty-eight years.
Roseann was the owner of Apollo Travel Agency for many years. She then transitioned into the medical field as an Office Manager & Surgical Coordinator, retiring in 2019.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, David Gendreau, Phillip Gendreau, and his wife Corey Gendreau, one sister, Catherine Certo, and her husband Peter Certo.
She was the sister-in-law to Robert & Dorice Bucci, Walter & Kelli Gendreau, David & Lisa Gendreau, George & the late Michelle (Gendreau) Ogilvie, Joseph & Anne Marie Mikoni, Michael & Jeannine Vallesi, & the late Normand L. Gendreau.
Roseann was also the proud aunt to seven nieces and nine nephews, and great aunt to six great nieces & five great nephews. She was also beloved by many close friends, cousins, & coworkers. Roseann was also longtime friends with Jacqueline (Lomazzo) Dorfner, Elaine Bucci, & Marie (Pellegrini) Kilduff.
She enjoyed time with her family & friends, was an avid reader, loved cooking, enjoyed attending live concerts, going out to dinner, life on the lake in New Hampshire, collecting angels, and practicing her faith.
She was a devout catholic and communicant of The Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Monday, from 4:00 – 7:00p.m., at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. PLEASE NOTE: Per the R.I. Dept. of Health, only fifteen (15) people may be in the funeral home at any time during the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care of R.I., 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904, or to the St. Edward's Food Pantry, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, R.I. 02904. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.