MEEHAN, ROSELYN A. (MEAGHER)
, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. A gathering will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Friday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. followed with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 in Saints John & Paul Church in Coventry, RI. For the full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.