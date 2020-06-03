Roselyn A. (Meagher) Meehan
MEEHAN, ROSELYN A. (MEAGHER)
, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. A gathering will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Friday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. followed with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 in Saints John & Paul Church in Coventry, RI. For the full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial Gathering
09:30 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saints John & Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
