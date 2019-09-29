|
FATTORE, ROSEMARIE A. (ROTONDI)
81, of East Greenwich passed away Wednesday September 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Fattore.
Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Michael and Gilda (Montecalvo) Rotondi.
Rosemarie was a religious education teacher at St. Anthony's Church, North Providence for many years, also she was a former member of the Alpine Country Club, Cranston.
She is survived by her children David J. Fattore and his wife Marian of North Providence, Donna M. Pringle-Fattore and her husband Charles W. Jr. of North Providence, Michael A. Fattore and his wife Gina of East Greenwich, and the late Cynthia A. Fattore; grandmother of Matthew C. and his wife Lindsey and Joshua C. Fattore, Jaclyn R., Brandon A. and Lauren C. Pringle, Alexa C. Johnson and her husband Kenneth, Nikki K., Jake M., and Luca J. Fattore; she was the sister of the late Joseph Rotondi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 AM in St. Anthony's Church, North Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019