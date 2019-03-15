COLAGIOVANNI, ROSEMARIE (GIORDANO)

83, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Sabatino and Mary (Squillante) Giordano. She was the beloved wife of Joseph A. Colagiovanni for 63 years of wedded happiness.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons; Joseph Colagiovanni Jr. (and his wife Mary Jo) and Giovanni "John" Colagiovanni. Loving grandmother of Angela, Giana, Giovanni and Benedetto Colagiovanni and great-grandmother of Isabella Colagiovanni-Carey. Also survived by her sister, Barbara Colucci and husband Lawrence and her brother Antoine Giordano and wife Mary, sisters-in-law, Virginia Giordano, Lucy Colagiovanni and Filomena Buonanni. Lovingly preceded by her brother Sabatino Giordano, brother-in-law Vincent Colagiovanni and wife Corinne and brother-in-law Michael Buonanni. She also loved and is survived by many nieces and nephews. She walks on with hope in her heart, always remembered, never alone.

Her funeral and VISITATION will be held Saturday from 8 - 9:15 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, 30 Fenner Street Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Big Sisters of RI 1540 Pontiac Avenue Cranston, RI 02920 would be appreciated. Please share condolences and memories WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019